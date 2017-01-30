Area students make dean’s list

OHIO VALLEY— Here is the latest list of area college students to have achieved their respective college’s dean’s list.

Miami University students who achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average for first semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Local students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Miami University include: Adriana Wilcoxon, of Gallipolis, and Collen Young, of Rutland.

Gallipolis resident Samantha Denbow earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s fall 2016 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Davis & Elkins College has announced the names of students who achieved the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester, which includes all full-time students with a 3.6 or higher GPA.

Tyler Twyman, son of Trenia Twyman, of Vinton, has made this round’s list.

Pooja Dayal, of Gallipolis, for making The University of Akron’s fall 2016 Dean’s List.

To be eligible, Dayal, majoring in Biology, maintained a GPA of 3.500 – 3.999, and was enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Dayton Hardway, of Cheshire, a graduate of River Valley High School majoring in neuroscience biology and biology, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Stephen D. Stahl, Provost. Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the Dean’s List.

The University of Mount Union has announced that Kathleen Allen, of Gallipolis, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Allen was one of 660 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no grade below a B.

Terry Farley, of Gallipolis, is majoring in Broadcasting and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2018. Farley is a graduate of River Valley High School and was named to Marietta College’s fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s List student for that semester.

Marietta College’s Molly Dunlap, of Tuppers Plains, has been named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s High Honors List.

Dunlap is majoring in Land & Energy Management and Marketing and is scheduled to graduate in May of 2018. Dunlap is a graduate of Eastern Local High School.

Emily Carman, of Gallipolis, Kaitlin Kazee, of Thurman, and Elisha Martindale, of Reedsville, were named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Fall 2016 Semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.