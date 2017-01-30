Gallia Academy BPA students recognized

Last week, members of the Gallia Academy BPA were invited to the Rio Grande awards ceremony. These awards were presented to the students of Gallia Academy for projects presented at the University of Rio Grande a couple months ago. The students selected to go to state will present their projects in Columbus March 16-17. Students in BPA are Elijah Baird, Coleton Barturm, Jeremy Brumfield, Pedro Carrascal, MiKayla Edelmann, Kimberly Edelmann, Colton Fallon, Ethan Feeman, Tanner Few, Katilinn Fraley, Gabriel Peck, Nathan Russell, Eli Rutherford, Adam Sickels, McKenzie Siders, Dylan Smith, Alexis Taylor, Andrew Toler, Phuong Tran, Miguel Velasco, Colton Walters, and Caden Wilt. Advisor is Shaun Northup.

