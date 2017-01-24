South Gallia students of the quarter

Pictured are the students of the quarter for the second nine weeks at South Gallia Middle and High School. High school students, from left, back row: Broadie Haislop, Illyssa Saunders, Olivia Harrison, Jessica Luther and Irene Santos. The Middle School students, pictured front, are Dafney Clary, Rebecca McGuire, Hannah Polcyn and Cameron Murphy.

