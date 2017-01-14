Diabetes education program comes to Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Are you living with diabetes or pre-diabetes? The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), along with the Ohio Department of Aging, will soon be offering a special diabetes education program in Gallipolis that is free and open to the community.

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is open to anyone age 60 or older who is on Medicare or Medicare/Medicaid. Over the six-week workshop, participants will meet for two hours each week and discuss the following modules: Beginning Sessions and Understanding the Human Body, Understanding Risk Factors for Diabetes, Monitoring Your Body, Get Up and Move, Diabetes and Physical Activity, Management of Diabetes Through Meal Planning, Diabetes Complications: Identification and Prevention, Learning about Medications and Medical Care and Living with Diabetes: Mobilizing Your Family and Friends.

An upcoming DEEP workshop will be held in Gallipolis starting Jan. 26 and ending March 9. Participants will meet on Thursdays from 9 am. until 11 a.m. at the Gallia County Health Department, located at 499 Jackson Pike.

Pre-registration is required by Jan. 23 by calling the AAA7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 247 or extension 284.

The local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected] The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by the Area Agency on Aging District 7.