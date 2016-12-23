Gallia resident named to Shepherd University Dean’s List

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va.— Nine hundred and thirty-eight students were named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block. Gallipolis’ Kwong Yui Wong made the list.

Located in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, Shepherd University is a public liberal arts university. Shepherd is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC).