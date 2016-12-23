Gallia retired teachers raise scholarship money

VINTON — The Gallia County Retired Teachers met on Dec. 1 at the Vinton Baptist Church.

In the absence of President Ollie Paxton, Debbie Rhodes presided over the meeting. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Henry Dillon and the blessing was given by Mary Lanier. Forty-two members and one guest attended. Members enjoyed a lunch prepared by the ladies of Vinton Baptist Church.

November and December birthdays were recognized: Marilyn Kuhn, Debbie North, Richard Unroe, Denise Richards and Phyllis Mulholand.

Get well wishes were expressed for: Ollie Paxton, Cliff Wilson, Mike Polcyn, Charlene Kilgore, Rick Howell and Hazel Carico.

Sympathy cards will be sent to Adelaide Sanders and Tommie Vaughn.

Money was collected for the Snack Pack program and the scholarship fund.

Gail Belville mentioned that the Bodies Revealed exhibit at the Bossard Library had been visited by over 11,000 people. It continues through December. She encouraged anyone who has not seen it to try to take advantage of this presentation.

Members were asked to keep their information current in order to continue receiving the newsletter and to turn in volunteer hours to Karen Cornell by Dec. 30 by calling her at 740-256-6846 or emailing her.

Jack James gave the treasurer’s report and it was approved by the membership.

Minutes from the October meeting were included in last issue of The Slate. Peggy Huber made the motion to accept the minutes and Dallie Forgey seconded.

Gallia County Retired Teachers Association was featured twice in the December 2016 ORTA Bulletin. Once for Dr. Cavanaugh presenting Karen Cornell with a certificate for our large number of volunteer hours last year and a second time for our donations to the statewide ORTA project and our local Habitat for Humanity.

Upon adjournment of the meeting, an auction was held to benefit the scholarship fund. Gail Belville served as auctioneer. She did a wonderful job entertaining the group and enticing higher bids. She was assisted by Beth James, Lois Carter and Donna DeWitt. Several items were donated and then purchased at the auction. A great time was had by all.

Members and guest attending were: Kay Adkins, Lynn Arnott, Gail Belville, Lois Carter, Jean Cassidy, Irene Clark, Jim Clark, Mary Deel, Donna DeWitt, Henry Dillon, Pat Dillon, Julie Dragoo, Diane Drummond, Cathy Elliott, Sheryl Fallon, Dallie Forgey, Marsha Haynes, Marlene Hoffman, Peggy Huber, Beth James, Jack James, Clyde Jarvis, Mary Lou King, Marilyn Kuhn, Doris Lanham, Mary Lanier, Jean Meek, Gene Moore, Phyllis Mulholand, Debbie North, Marilyn Reese, Debbie Rhodes, Denise Richards, Sue Ruff, Patsy Schuldt, Jane Ann Slagle, Richard Unroe, Sharon Vanoy, Angela Walton, Janet Wetherholt, Chris Williams, Cindy Wilson and Patricia Young.

Article submitted by the Gallia County Retired Teachers.