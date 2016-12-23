Project St. Nick donates to nursing homes

GALLIA COUNTY — Students in the Gallia County Local Schools Gifted Programs, CHAMPS (grades three through five) and TAG (grades six through eight), completed a service learning project recently, dubbed “Project Saint Nick.”

The students wanted to give back to their community and over the past few years started an endeavor they coined as “Project Saint Nick.” They start collecting items for needy family starting in October through December. They collect items such as: non-perishable food items, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, personal care products, household goods and products, books, school items and new toys.

They collected hundreds of items in several bags and boxes. These donations were taken to the Serenity House of Gallipolis. The project hopes the women and children there will have a merrier Christmas with these donations. In addition, these students worked on writing out hundreds of Christmas cards to be delivered to all the nursing homes in Gallia County (Abbyshire, Arbors, and Holzer Senior Care) to bring a little cheer to senior residents. On December 16, some of the gifted students from RVM got to hand deliver the cards to the nursing homes. The students spread a lot of Christmas spirit as they wished many “Merry Christmas,” gave lots of hugs and sang several Christmas Carols to our dearest residents of Gallia County. Though many of these residents loved seeing the children and stated how “it brightened their day,” students too gained lessons of compassion and giving. Director of Gifted in Gallia County Local, Sandra Plantz. The Gifted Intervention Specialist that work with these students are Brandy Marcum for CHAMPS and Melissa Moore for TAGS.

Submitted by Gallia County Local Schools Gifted Programs.